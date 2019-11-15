Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters found the man dead inside the property on Parkdale, in Ibstock, at about 03:30 GMT on Tuesday

A man has died in a house fire in Leicestershire.

Firefighters found the man dead in the property on Parkdale, in Ibstock, at about 03:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have been caused accidentally, but an investigation is under way.

It added that the death was a "terrible tragedy" and would be providing reassurance and advice on home fire safety to residents next week.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.