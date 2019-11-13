Image copyright Teresa Aldred Image caption The husky puppy, named Nala, has been described as a "much-loved family member"

A 10-week-old puppy has been stolen in a burglary which left a man injured, police have said.

About five men - some thought to have been carrying knives - broke into the property on Mortoft Road, Leicester, just before 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.

They attacked and kicked a man inside, who suffered cuts to his arm and leg as well as facial injuries.

The puppy was taken along with a PlayStation, two controllers and an iPhone.

The man's partner was also inside the flat at the time along with their newborn baby daughter, relative Teresa Aldred said.

They were not injured, but Ms Aldred said burglary has "scared the life out of her".

She described the puppy, called Nala, as a "much-loved family member" who "means the world" to her daughter and goes everywhere with her.

Four of the burglars have been described as white men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. The fifth is described as a black man with a moustache.

Leicestershire Police are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact with them.

