Image copyright Donovan Family Image caption Tina Watson's daughter said she remembered her mum every time she has a cup of tea

A great-grandmother with an "amazing" sense of humour and a passion for tea has had an unusual send off.

Tina Watson, from Braunstone Town in Leicestershire, decided she wanted to be buried in a giant box of teabags.

Her daughter, Debs Donovan, was determined her mum would get what she asked for when she died unexpectedly at the age of 73.

"She would want us to celebrate her life," Mrs Donovan said. "And that is what we have done."

The idea first began four years ago.

Mrs Watson, who drank between 30 and 40 cups of tea a day, was organising her husband's funeral with her daughter when she joked that, as a double amputee, she would only need half a coffin.

Image copyright Donovan family Image caption Mrs Donovan initially thought she would have to decorate her mum's coffin herself but a specialist was found

When Mrs Watson said it could be a box of Typhoo teabags they both found it hilarious and the idea stuck.

Mrs Donovan, 49, said: "She was very fond of a cup of tea. If anything happened mum's answer was always 'lets put the kettle on'.

"When she died I knew I had to make that final wish a reality.

"She was my best friend, my rock. Doing this for her helped me come to terms with her death - I could do something for her that she really wanted, even when I couldn't do anything more."

Mrs Donovan said her mum would have "laughed so heartily" if she knew how much attention the funeral in Leicester on Friday would attract.

"She would not want us to be miserable," she added.

"It's so typically her. I think it's beautiful."

