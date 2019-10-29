Image copyright @TheArtOfNeeti Image caption At its height, more than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Belgrave Commercial Centre

A man charged after a major fire ripped through a shopping centre in Leicester has appeared in court.

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Belgrave Commercial Centre, in Belgrave Road, on 6 January.

The blaze caused extensive damage but no-one was hurt.

The 27-year-old suspect, of no fixed abode, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on 2 December.

