Glen Parva stabbing death: Son admits knife attack
A man has admitted stabbing his elderly father to death at their home.
The victim, Edwin Whatsize, 92, died from multiple wounds to the chest at a property in Greenlane Road, Glen Parva, on 2 July.
Darren Whatsize, 46, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and will be sentenced on 9 December.
Police described the case as a "double tragedy" for the family.
Officers said Edwin was discovered in a chair by his wife and Darren remained in the address until his arrest.
