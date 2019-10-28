Image caption Edwin Whatsize was found with multiple stab wounds at the house in Glen Parva

A man has admitted stabbing his elderly father to death at their home.

The victim, Edwin Whatsize, 92, died from multiple wounds to the chest at a property in Greenlane Road, Glen Parva, on 2 July.

Darren Whatsize, 46, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and will be sentenced on 9 December.

Police described the case as a "double tragedy" for the family.

Officers said Edwin was discovered in a chair by his wife and Darren remained in the address until his arrest.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.