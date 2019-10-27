Image caption Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among the five people who died in the crash a year ago

A memorial garden dedicated to the five people killed in the Leicester City helicopter crash has opened on the site of the disaster.

The garden, opened on the crash's first anniversary, is named after the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was among those who died.

It was grown using compost made from the floral tributes left at the site.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said the garden would show people "the type of person" Mr Vichai was.

On 27 October 2018 the chairman's helicopter crashed shortly after taking off, killing all those on board.

Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, members of Mr Vichai's staff, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died when the helicopter spiralled out of control after taking off from the club's stadium.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Jamie Vardy (right) said he hoped the garden would be somewhere people could come to remember Mr Vichai

On Sunday there was a private, multi-faith ceremony at the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden, attended by players and members of the victims' families.

The garden, which is outside the King Power Stadium, was then opened to the public at 14:00 GMT.

Image caption Tributes have been sealed into this well, which is believed to have been built on the spot where Mr Vichai died

Jamie Vardy, the club's striker, visited the site while the garden was still being built.

He said: "We want to carry on that legacy that Khun Vichai wanted. This is his garden, we want to be here paying respects - not just Leicester fans but opposition fans and hopefully it will tell you what type of person he was.

"He gave so much to the football club and the city. He really, really was generous and deep down he was a really lovely guy - he always made us smile."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flowers left outside the stadium in the days after the crash were composted and used in the memorial garden

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in December cockpit pedals had disconnected from the helicopter's tail rotor.

