Image copyright Google Image caption The man pleaded guilty to 23 offences at Leicester Crown Court

A man whose collection of indecent images of children included video footage of him abusing his daughter has been jailed for 15 years.

Detectives found the video after they raided his home in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, last year.

The footage showed him abusing his daughter and two other young girls.

The man was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court after admitting 23 charges relating to child abuse and indecent images of children.

Leicestershire Police said the raid in October last year was prompted by suspicions the man had been viewing indecent images online.

More than 1,600 indecent images and videos were seized - including 1,100 in the most severe category.

Detectives contacted his daughter, now in her 20s, after identifying her as one of the three girls in the video.

She confirmed he had abused her between the ages of seven and 11 but she had never told anyone.

The second victim, one of her friends, was also identified but the identity of a third victim remains unknown.

Det Con Glen Reid said officers "uncovered a video recording of abuse on young girls, and one of those girls was the defendant's daughter".

"She was abused for four years and, unbeknown to her, friends who came to the home address were also subjected to abuse at the hands of her father," he said.

"This has been an extremely difficult year for the victim and her family. A lot of memories she had hidden away came to the surface."

