Image copyright PA Media Image caption A sea of flowers surrounded the stadium after the disaster

A walk will take place through Leicester city centre later ahead of the first anniversary of a helicopter crash which claimed five lives.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died in the crash outside the club's King Power Stadium on 27 October last year.

Supporters will walk from Magazine Square to the ground before the Foxes play Burnley at 15:00 BST.

The tribute has been organised by fans with support from the club and council.

A memorial park, named in Mr Vichai's honour, will open at the crash site on the anniversary itself.

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - died in the crash as well as pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is fondly remembered by supporters

Tens of thousands of people took part in a previous walk for the victims two weeks after the crash.

It was named the 5,000-1 walk, after the odds the club overcame to secure their 2016 Premier League win.

The new walk was scheduled for the nearest home game to the anniversary.

Fan Craig Elliott who has helped to organise both walks, said: "We were truly overwhelmed when the estimate of 50,000 people was given for the first walk.

"With the first anniversary upon us we felt it had to be done again. Khun Vichai did so much, not just for the club but for the city as a whole."

Image caption (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer

