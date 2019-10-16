Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flowers left outside the stadium in the days after the crash have been composted and will be used in the memorial garden

A memorial garden is to open on the spot where five people were killed in a helicopter crash.

The garden will be a "lasting tribute" to the five, including former Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in the crash outside the King Power Stadium.

The club said it will open on the one-year anniversary of the crash.

Floral tributes left since the accident have been composted and will be used to support planting within the garden.

There will be a private, multi-faith ceremony at the Vichai Srivaddhanapraba Memorial Garden on Sunday 27 October before it opens to the public at 14:00 BST.

The club said it has been developed as a "peaceful space" to protect the scene of the accident and form a permanent tribute to those killed.

Chief executive Susan Whelan said: "From the scene of a tragedy, we aim to build something peaceful... where supporters of today and of future generations can remember what one man's vision did for this club."

There are also plans to incorporate items such as shirts, scarves and flags into the planned redevelopment of the stadium.

Image copyright Leicester City Football Club Image caption Mr Vichai and four others were killed when a helicopter lost control after taking off from the club's stadium

Other tributes have also been planned for the Foxes' upcoming home game against Burnley on Saturday.

Supporters are planning a mass walk from De Montfort University to King Power Stadium.

Leicester City have asked fans to arrive at the ground early so they can take part in crowdsurfing a flag and a period of silence before kick-off. Supporters will also be issued with a memorial scarf.

Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, members of Mr Vichai's staff, and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died when the helicopter spiralled out of control after taking off from the club's stadium.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in December cockpit pedals had disconnected from the helicopter's tail rotor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Other tributes have also been planned for the Foxes' upcoming home match against Burnley

