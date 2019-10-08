Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption A cordon was in place in the Highfields area of Leicester throughout Tuesday

A woman has died at a house in Leicester after being found with serious injuries.

Police were called to the property in Bartholomew Street, Highfields after 08:30 BST on Tuesday after reports of a woman being hurt inside.

Leicestershire Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon was put in place for much of the day while inquiries were carried out but the force said no arrests had been made.

Det Insp Mark Sinski said the murder investigation was "very much in its early stages" and officers remained in the area.

He said they were keen to speak to anyone who saw someone leaving a house in Bartholomew Street "acting in a manner that caught your attention".

