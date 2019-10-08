Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Joshua Taylor died after being stabbed in Hinckley

An 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a Leicestershire street has been named by police.

Joshua Taylor died in the early hours of Monday morning in Sword Drive, Hinckley.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he died of a single stab wound.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion or murder and remains in police custody.

Hinckley Academy headteacher Richard Cahill previously said there was "sadness and anger" over the former student's death, and tributes to Mr Taylor have been left at Sword Drive.

East Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

