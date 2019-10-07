Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Police were called to Sword Drive in Hinckley at 00:55 BST on Monday

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police were alerted at 00:55 BST and the man was found injured in Sword Drive, Hinckley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police cordon was in place for several hours and a number of roads were closed. Those roads have reopened.

Det Insp Jonathan Blockley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We are starting to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened and how this man sustained his injury.

"While we have already identified a number of witnesses, it's still important we speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information as to why it took place."

