Image copyright Highways England Image caption The BMW and lorry collided on the southbound carriageway of the M1

A man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Police said the victim died at the scene when his BMW X3 and the lorry collided on the southbound carriageway near junction 20 at about 07:00 BST.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the stretch remains closed.

A section of the M1 northbound near junction 29 in Derbyshire is also closed due to another serious crash.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to hospital following the collision between a car and a lorry, which happened at about 04:00.

Highways England said the closure of the southbound carriageway had led to queues stretching back to junction 21a, while the closure of the northbound side was causing delays of up to an hour.

Heavy traffic on diversion routes has also led to disruption on Trent Barton and Stagecoach bus services in the area.

A further crash involving two cars and a lorry led to the closure of the A38 northbound between Alfreton and the M1 but the road has since reopened.

Image caption The M1 southbound was closed between junctions 20 and 19 after the crash

