Earthquake near Melton Mowbray causes 'deep rumbles'
Residents in Leicestershire reported deep rumbles after an earthquake about 4km away from a town.
Sounds "like trains passing" were reported after the earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 2.4, was recorded near Melton Mowbray on Wednesday night.
A number of people told the BBC they felt tremors, with one woman reporting a "strange sensation of motion sickness".
The British Geological Survey (BGS) added no damage has been reported.
The earthquake comes 11 years after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt across the county, which was the biggest earthquake in the UK for nearly 25 years.
Pritesh Jadav, who was in Syston - about 10 miles from Melton Mowbray - at the time, said: "I was just watching TV and eating. I heard a loud rumble, like a distant train or lorry going by.
"It was loud enough to be noticed - I stopped what I was doing."
Alex Brown, was in nearby Mountsorrel, said: "It felt like something was going over the house but very low, like a plane.
"I heard a rumble... but louder."
In Oakham in Rutland, a woman reported feeling a "strange sensation of motion sickness" that she had not experienced before.
Glenn Ford, from the BGS, said 90% of the earthquakes that occur in the UK are not felt by the general public.
He said: "If they happened more frequently, people would just get used to them and wouldn't even notice them. It's a bit like living under a flight path."
