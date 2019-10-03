Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jason Lawrance was told his minimum term would increase from 12-and-a-half years to 15

A serial rapist who targeted women through online dating will serve an extra two-and-a-half years in prison for offences against five more victims.

Jason Lawrance, 54, raped women he had met through Match.com and Dating Direct between 2009 and 2014.

He was originally given a life sentence in 2016 for attacking seven women.

He was later convicted of seven further offences in that period, including two charges of rape for falsely telling a woman he had undergone a vasectomy.

However, his legal team is appealing against these two convictions.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Lawrance was told his minimum term would increase from 12-and-a-half years to 15.

