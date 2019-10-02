Image copyright Liam Deacy/PA Media Image caption Kian Deacy was given signed boots from Leicester City footballer James Maddison after he missed his winning goal against Tottenham

A boy who missed a goal by Leicester City's James Maddison due to an asthma attack has thanked the midfielder for sending him a pair of signed boots.

Kian Deacy, 12, suffered the attack during Maddison's match-winning strike in the Foxes' 2-1 win against Tottenham.

His father Liam tweeted Maddison to say they were "gutted" to have missed the goal.

Maddison replied saying he would send him a pair of his "match worn boots".

Season ticket holder Kian, from Wigston, Leicestershire, said: "I was having an asthma attack, I wasn't expecting to get a pair of signed boots by one of my favourite players.

"I will treasure them forever."

Mr Deacy, who was with Kian at the match at King Power Stadium on 21 September, said it was "an unbelievable gesture from Madders".

Image copyright Liam Deacy Image caption Kian has thanked the medical team at the King Power Stadium for their help

The 37-year-old said: "Just after the equaliser, Kian wasn't feeling great, he was struggling with his asthma.

"We called a steward over. They were fantastic. Kian got all the medical attention he needed and he was back to normal.

"We got home and saw Madders had tweeted, I tweeted to say we were gutted we missed the winning goal and thanked the medical team."

Image copyright Liam Deacy Image caption The pair have raised money for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation in honour of the club's late chairman

Earlier this year, Foxes fan Kian ran 60 miles in 60 days and raised thousands of pounds for The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation.

He said it was to honour the former club chairman Khun Vichai, who died in a helicopter crash along with four others on 27 October.

He added he was planning another charity event for the foundation later this year.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.