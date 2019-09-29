Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound inflicted on Saturday 21 September

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in an ongoing murder investigation.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, was stabbed in the St Matthews area of Leicester last Saturday.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Leicester, who remain in police custody.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, has been charged with murder.

Mr Jibreel was taken to hospital after he was found injured in the area of Taylor Road and Kashmir Road but he died the next day.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

A 17-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Mr Mohamed, who was charged with the murder on Friday, remains in police custody.

