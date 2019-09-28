Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed last weekend.

Mohammed Jibreel was found injured in the St Matthew area of Leicester last Saturday and he later died in hospital.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court.

A 17-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Leicestershire Police have arrested another 19-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

