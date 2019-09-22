Leicester murder inquiry after stabbed man dies
- 22 September 2019
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police were called to Taylor Road and Kashmir Road at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
They found the stabbed man in a "serious condition" and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police confirmed on Sunday that the man had died. They have appealed for witnesses to come forwards.
