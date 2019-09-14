Image caption Bomb disposal experts were called to Newbold Coleorton, Leicestershire on Thursday

A man has been charged with making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances after part of a village was cordoned off as bomb disposal experts were called.

Crews shut off Vicarage Close, in Newbold Coleorton, Leicestershire, on Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Montanow, 29, from the same street, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Three homes were evacuated and a cordon was put in place.

However, police at the time said they were not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Mr Montanow has also been charged with possessing firearm ammunition during a five-year period following a suspended sentence of three months or more and possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Image caption The ambulance service deployed its Hazard Area Response Team

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.