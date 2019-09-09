Image copyright PA Image caption The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation gives money to local charities and causes each year

A charity foundation named after Leicester City's former chairman is donating £800,000 towards the restoration of the city's cathedral.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash near the football stadium in October last year.

After his death the football club renamed its existing Leicester City Foxes Foundation after him.

The club says the donation to Leicester Cathedral shows it remains "wholly committed" to delivering his legacy.

The Very Rev David Monteith, Dean of Leicester, said the money from The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation was a "transformational gift".

Restoration and renewal plans for the Grade II-listed cathedral, where King Richard III was interred, are expected to cost £11.3m in total.

The existing building will be restored inside and a new heritage centre will be built.

Image copyright Van Heyningen/Haward Architects Image caption The renovation of the cathedral will cost £11.3m

Leicester City chief executive Susan Whelan said the club was "very proud" to support the restoration project.

She said: "The foundation has aimed to support causes that make a difference to the lives of people in Leicester - an objective we remain wholly committed to in the delivery of Khun Vichai's legacy."

The money follows a donation from Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to the cathedral in 2014 towards the reinterment of Richard III.

The cathedral still needs to raise £2.3m to complete the project.

