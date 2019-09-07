Image copyright LFRS

About 30 firefighters worked overnight to put out a fire at a pub in Market Harborough.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) was called to the Roebuck at 10:49 BST on Friday after the fire began on the building's first floor.

The roof collapsed as a result of the blaze but customers and staff got out of the building safely.

On Saturday morning, LFRS said two fire engines remained at the scene to damp down.

The fire closed Trimbush Way overnight, and Leicestershire Police said "a large amount of smoke" covered the adjacent A6.

