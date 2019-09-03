'Narrowest detached house' sells at auction in Leicester
A 13ft (5m) wide house - thought to be among the narrowest detached properties in the UK - has sold at auction.
The "unusual" and "quirky" house on Goldhill Road in Leicester was bought for just above the guide price of £155,000 earlier.
The two-bedroom property in the Knighton area of the city was built at the turn of the 20th Century and is about half the width of a tennis court.
The successful bidder is believed to be a property developer.
Carl Finch, a senior valuer for SDL Auctions, said the house's compact dimensions are probably due to a developer hoping to make money from left-over land.
He said the house was not like anything he had come across before and added: "You couldn't get a detached house much more narrow".
Mr Finch said there was a "flurry" of bids when the auction started but interest died down as the price increased.
The last person to live in the house was an elderly woman.
After her death it was bought by a property developer who carried out work on it - including installing a new roof.
Knighton is one of the more expensive areas of Leicester, with an average property price of more than £300,000.
Small houses
- The property believed to be "Britain's smallest house" is a terrace building in Conwy, Wales. The house stands 72in (1.8m) wide and 122in (3m) high.
- In 2014 a terrace house measuring just 6 ft 11 inches (2.1m) was advertised for sale in London - it was believed to have been built on a driveway between two homes.
- Another tiny terrace house on Harwich Road in Colchester sold for £52,000 in 2015. The two-storey property had just three rooms and no indoor bathroom.
