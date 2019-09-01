Image copyright Google Image caption About 20 people were involved in a street fight, police said

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a van in an alleged mass brawl on an estate in Leicester.

A fight involving 20 people was reported in Webster Road, in the Braunstone area of the city, at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

Leicestershire Police said the boy is in a stable condition.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and grievous bodily harm. Two boys, aged 14 and 17, were also arrested for affray.

Police say they believe the fight arose "as a result of an argument between residents of the estate".

A short while later, someone reported that a van had hit a boy in Webster Road and had left the scene.

A force spokesman said the National Police Air Service was called to help trace a van and a vehicle was stopped in nearby Hollins Road.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.