Image copyright BFF Image caption An under-eight player told a report he and others were slapped by opposition players who said "banana" and made monkey noises

Child footballers are frequently being racially abused, a report by an anti-discrimination group has found.

The Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Football Forum said cases reported to them included an under-8s player who said he and others had endured monkey noises before a game.

The forum said more must be done to protect players.

It follows the case of a man banned from playing football after reacting to racial abuse during a match.

The Leicester-based forum, which was founded in April, has released the findings from a survey regarding racism and discrimination in grassroots football.

The report said 70% of the 150 who took part over three weeks, who were largely from the Leicestershire area, had witnessed or experienced racism or discrimination in football in the last 12 months.

More than half of respondents said racism had increased over the past five years.

Image caption The report follows the case of Linford Harris, who was banned after reacting to racial abuse in a cup final

One under-8s player told them: "At this game, instead of shaking our hands, the opposition players slapped them and said 'banana' as they went down the line and made monkey noises."

The boy added, despite the referee saying he would include the comments in his report, he felt the FA failed to act.

Several other children referenced opposition players shouting racial slurs, specifically targeting Muslims.

Ivan Liburd, chair of the forum, said BAME players are being failed at all levels and stronger penalties should be put in place for clubs and players found guilty of racial abuse.

He has called for clubs to be stripped of their Charter Standard status, which is linked to The FA's Respect campaign, should they fail to control players, coaches and spectators.

Image copyright Leicestershire FA Image caption Linford Harris was found guilty of violent conduct and banned after the match between FC Wymeswold and Cosby United

The report's release follows a Leicestershire footballer who reacted to racial abuse during a cup final.

While accepting Linford Harris had been abused, a disciplinary panel found him guilty of violent conduct and banned him for six matches.

Mr Harris, who is appealing against the charge, described the ban as "a joke".

The Leicestershire & Rutland County FA said: "We continue to remain in dialogue with the forum about their findings."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.