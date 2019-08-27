Image caption An investigation is under way in to the cause of the fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a theme park that started following an armed robbery.

Police said a group of men broke into the reception of Twinlakes in Leicestershire after threatening a man outside with a crowbar.

The fire and theft took place in the reception area of the site at about 04:40 BST, the force said.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews were damping down. The park confirmed it would be closed all day.

The exact cause of the fire is under way, the spokesperson added.

The police would not confirm if the man who had been threatened was a security guard, but said the robbery and fire were being looked at as one investigation.

The theme park has so far been unavailable for comment.

However, on its Facebook page it said: "Tickets for today will be valid at our sister park; Wheelgate Park, moved to an alternative date throughout 2019 or will be eligible for refund."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.