Image caption Part of the New Walk promenade was cordoned off on Tuesday morning

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped on a city centre promenade.

New Walk in Leicester was cordoned off on Tuesday morning after the victim was assaulted.

Leicestershire Police has appealed for witnesses after the woman was attacked near the junction of the walkway and De Montfort Street at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

