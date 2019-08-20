Image copyright Google Image caption Police want anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward

A man was killed when a Jaguar hit him just after he got out of his car.

The crash happened on the A606 in Tinwell, Rutland, at about 22:50 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver had to be treated for minor injuries.

He was hit by the Jaguar as he was walking along the road after leaving his own parked car, Leicestershire Police said.

Officers are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.