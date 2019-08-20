Image copyright Jon Bishop Image caption Caleb Bishop's father Jon paid tribute to his son's "remarkable achievement"

A four-year-old boy has celebrated completing his 50th Parkrun in less than a year.

Caleb Bishop, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, took part in his first 5km run on 25 August last year and has participated every week since.

Members of his family joined him for his 50th run at Loughborough Rugby Club on Saturday.

After crossing the finish line, Caleb was cheered by his fellow runners and presented with a cake.

Image copyright Jon Bishop Image caption Caleb was joined by his family for his 50th Parkrun

Free, volunteer-led Parkrun events take place at green spaces around the country every weekend.

They include a 5km run on Saturdays and a 2km junior Parkrun held on Sunday mornings for under 14s.

Caleb's father, Jon Bishop, said: "Parkrun has always been a family affair for us.

"Ever since he was born, Caleb has enjoyed the Parkrun atmosphere and became part of the community by handing out jelly babies and cheering on the runners with high-fives.

"Then the day after his fourth birthday he ran his first run and it's quickly become a way of life and a regular part of our weekend routine over the past year.

"To make it through the cold winter months, driving rain and illness, and complete 50 Parkruns is a remarkable achievement."

Image copyright Jon Bishop Image caption Caleb celebrated reaching his milestone with cake and chocolate

Caleb said: "I like running because it makes me feel really proud of myself. My favourite thing is running in the rain and holding daddy's hand."

The four-year-old recorded his personal best time of 28 minutes and 45 seconds earlier this month.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.