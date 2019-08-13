Image copyright Leicestershire Polcie Image caption Paul Radcliffe died at the scene in Oadby

A drink-driver who killed a student when he crashed into him while trying to escape from police has been jailed.

Paul Radcliffe, 18, was hit by a Mercedes S350 driven by Jagdip Dhesi in Oadby, Leicestershire, at 00:30 GMT on 19 January.

Dhesi, 30, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court and was jailed for four years and eight months.

He was also banned from driving for six years and four months.

Image caption Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash

Leicestershire Police said Dhesi, of Tennis Court Drive, Leicester, was being followed by officers after they spotted him overtaking two cars at high speed.

He sped away from them and overtook another police car before hitting Mr Radcliffe, who was walking to a bus stop with friends.

As police stopped to tend to the student, Dhesi drove off. His car was eventually found abandoned two-and-a-half miles away.

'Fatal decision'

Officers used his registration number to check his home address and when he returned home about an hour later he was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Det Sgt Gary Haines said: "Dhesi knew he was over the drink-drive limit and therefore I believe he didn't want to stop and thought he could make good his escape.

"This decision proved to be fatal, resulting in an innocent young man losing his life.

"I hope the fact that he admitted his crime - and been given a custodial sentence - will provide a small amount of relief to Mr Radcliffe's family, who are still coming to terms with their loss."

