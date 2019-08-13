Image copyright Claudine McLaren Image caption Claudine McLaren came home to find a note saying her parcel was put through an "open window"

A woman said she was left amazed by an "extra special" Amazon delivery after a box of LED bulbs was apparently thrown through an open upstairs window.

Claudine McLaren, from Houghton on the Hill, Leicestershire, returned home on Monday to find a note saying the parcel was put through an "open window".

She found it "weird" as all the downstairs windows were closed, but she then found the undamaged box upstairs.

"We thought it was hilarious, he must have been confident," she said.

Amazon said it expected all packages to be handled with care from its delivery partners.

Image copyright Claudine McLaren Image caption The delivery note explained where the parcel had been delivered

The mother-of-two said the parcel was about 22cm x 22cm in length and the window not much bigger at 42cm x 48cm.

"My mum said he was probably a cricketer," she said.

Mrs McLaren and her family live next door to a busy Co-op store and said someone must have seen the dextrous driver perform the shot.

Image copyright Claudine McLaren Image caption Claudine McLaren's Facebook post about the delivery

"The window is ten foot up and there's no evidence he's used a ladder," said the 43-year-old yoga teacher.

"It's quite a public place, someone must have seen him do it. I'd love to find out.

"I guess I'd have felt differently had the bulbs been broken."

An Amazon spokesman said: "We have very high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care."

