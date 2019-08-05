Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has spoken to the pilot but is not investigating the crash

A pilot has suffered minor injuries after a helicopter crashed on to its roof during take-off.

Emergency services were called to Barwell, Leicestershire, on Saturday following reports of the crash.

The only person onboard was the pilot, who police said was "dazed but fine" and had managed to get out of the aircraft without help.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it was not sending a team to investigate.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of a helicopter crashing in a field behind a property on Shilton Road just before 16:00 BST.

A spokesman said the aircraft had been taking off when it "came into difficulty", adding the pilot only suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

