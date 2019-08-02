Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police said Kacey Clarke "must come to terms with the consequence of his actions"

A teenager who stabbed his father after an argument at home has been jailed for 10 years.

Kacey Clarke was found guilty of the manslaughter of Steve Clarke, who died at the family home on Southfields Drive, Leicester, in October last year.

The 18-year-old had been found not guilty of murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.

Leicestershire Police said an argument during Steve Clarke's visit to the home "got out of hand".

The court heard he had separated from his partner and had been to visit his family.

Clarke's 10-year sentence includes terms for possession of an offensive weapon, wounding and actual bodily harm relating to a separate incident, to which he pleaded guilty.

Det Insp Toby Fawcett-Greaves said: "There's no doubt it's torn this family apart.

"Kacey Clarke has been jailed and must come to terms with the consequence of his actions that night."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.