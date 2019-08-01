Image copyright Twinlakes Image caption The water park is part of Twinlakes, a theme park in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Children who suffered "severe diarrhoea and projectile vomiting" following a theme park visit had contracted Norovirus, a heath watchdog confirmed.

Samples taken from children and the water at Twinlakes Family Theme Park, Melton Mowbray, "proved positive" for the illness, Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands said.

Further test results are awaited after the initial findings.

The BBC has contacted Twinlakes for comment.

Parts of the water park were closed at the weekend after children who had visited earlier in the week showed signs of illness.

One mother said her children were "violently sick" with her son "doubled over in pain".

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Melton Borough Council are also investigating.

Image copyright Kellie Carr Image caption One parent complained last year after seeing algae in the pool

A PHE spokesman said: "The water play area will remain closed until it has been thoroughly cleaned and the company has complied with the requirements of HSE's prohibition notice.

"Initial results have proved positive for Norovirus and further test results are awaited."

Dr Lauren Ahyow, a consultant in communicable disease control, said Norovirus is an unpleasant illness but most people usually make a complete recovery without any specific treatment other than rest and drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

"There is no specific treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting so the public can help limit the spread of infection by staying away from their GP practice or hospital if they are feeling unwell," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.