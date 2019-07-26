Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police do not know whether Sonny Ferry's wallet was stolen, lost or found in the river

The family of a 19-year-old man who died after falling into a river have appealed for help tracking down his missing wallet.

Sonny Ferry, from Rutland, disappeared in the River Foss, York, in the early hours of 13 April. His body was found at about 12:00 on 14 April.

It later emerged his bank card had been used several times on the day he was found.

The death was not suspicious, but his family wanted answers, police said.

Parents 'devastated'

The force said it was not known whether the teenager's wallet had been lost or stolen before he fell in the river or was fished out by someone later.

Somebody attempted to use the bank card at a Tesco supermarket, two petrol stations and two McDonald's outlets in the city between 04:22 and 06:10 BST on 14 April, although some transactions were declined.

Insp Lee Partridge appealed for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dark-coloured velcro-strapped wallet to contact the force.

He said: "Your information could prove vital in assisting our investigations and giving his family some answers that they desperately need."

The teenager's parents, Kate and Steve Ferry, have described his loss as "devastating" and said they were struggling to contemplate a life without their youngest son.