A convicted serial rapist accused of further sex attacks on women he met through a dating site has chosen not to give evidence in his defence.

Jason Lawrance was convicted in 2016 of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault against seven women he met on the site.

Six more women came forward following news coverage of the case.

The 54-year-old denies seven counts of rape, one charge of sexual assault and one charge of assault by penetration, at Nottingham Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Lawrance, previously of Leicestershire and Hampshire, allegedly raped five of the woman and sexually assaulted the other between 2009 and 2014.

The women, from Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Suffolk, had all been contacted via Match.com or its partner company Dating Direct.

The trial continues.

