Match.com serial rapist 'attacked six more women'

A convicted serial rapist attacked a further six women he met through Match.com to "satisfy a selfish sexual need", a court has heard.

Jason Lawrance was jailed for life in 2016 after raping five women and assaulting two he met on the dating site, or its partner Dating Direct.

He faces charges relating to six more women at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 54-year-old denies seven counts of rape, one of sexual assault, and a charge of assault by penetration.

Lawrence got one of his alleged victims pregnant despite saying he had a vasectomy, the court heard.

The offences are alleged to have occurred around Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

'I'm still fertile'

Prosecuting, Clive Stockwell QC said the victims - now in their late 40s and early 50s - "lacked confidence" to report the attacks to police at the time, but they came forward after his conviction.

He said the women had been "exploited to satisfy a selfish sexual need" of Lawrance.

Mr Stockwell said in July 2014, Lawrance met a woman for a drink who made it clear protection needed to be in place before they had sex.

He claimed he had a vasectomy, and they had sex before he left her house in the night.

The next day he messaged to say: "I have a confession. I'm still fertile. Sorry."

"Clear evidence that Jason Lawrance knew that he had blatantly lied to and deceived [the victim]," Mr Stockwell said.

"His deception robbed her of her freedom of choice.

"Her consent was obtained by a deception. That, we submit, is not true consent."

The court heard Lawrance, formerly of Arundel Close, Liphook, Hampshire, befriended the women through the internet dating site, gained their trust and took them on dates.

Lawrance allegedly attacked one woman in her Northamptonshire home before "calmly" going upstairs to have a shower.

Mr Stockwell said another woman had a belt wrapped around her neck in an area called Bluebell Wood in Dingley Dell, Market Harborough.

The trial continues.

