Image caption Police believe the telehandler, a farm vehicle, had been stolen from a nearby village

A village shop was badly damaged when its cash machine was targeted by ram-raiders.

A telehandler was used to smash through the front of The Co-operative store in Scraptoft, Leicestershire, at about 04:20 BST, police said.

The thieves are believed to have driven away in an Audi car after stealing cash from the machine.

The telehandler and a Toyota Hilux 4x4 were left at the scene in Main Street. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.