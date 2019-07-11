Image copyright Facebook Image caption The note from Matos Sanchez described how he lied to his wife's employers

A suicide note left by a man who strangled his wife claimed he acted in self-defence following a "frenzied, zombie attack".

The bodies of Jesus Matos Sanchez, 31, and his wife Lorraine, 27, were found at their home in Glenfield, Leicestershire in November.

Mrs Matos Sanchez was found lying face down on a bed and her husband was discovered hanged.

The letter left by Mr Matos Sanchez was read at the inquests into their deaths.

The hearing in Leicester was told Mr Matos Sanchez had depression and feared his marriage was falling apart.

In the letter he wrote, after killing his wife, he described lying to her employers that she would not be coming into work due to illness.

He wrote: "I can't live with myself. I have called her workplace and lied she is not coming in and I have to go now.

"She tried to kill me first in a frenzied, zombie attack and I acted in self-defence."

Image caption The couple were found after friends and family became concerned

Despite the discovery of minor wounds on the couple, the court heard it was unclear whether there had been a fight.

Senior coroner Catherine Mason said: "Just because there was no evidence of a frenzied attack doesn't mean there wasn't one."

She recorded a narrative verdict for Mrs Matos Sanchez, saying: "She died as a result of the actions of a third party. It was not possible to say with certainty why those actions were taken."

A conclusion of suicide was recorded for Jesus Matos Sanchez.

