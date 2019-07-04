Image caption Sukhwinder Singh died at Leicester Royal Infirmary after being found injured in Penrith Road

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who had been stabbed.

Sukhwinder Singh, 47, died in hospital after being found injured in Penrith Road, Leicester, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said Sunhrah Singh, 39, of Constance Road, Leicester, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

He was also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

