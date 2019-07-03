Image copyright Google Image caption Edwin Whatsize was found dead at a property in Greendale Road

A man has been charged with murder after a 92-year-old man was stabbed to death at a house in Leicestershire.

Police were called to a property in Greendale Road, Glen Parva, at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday and found Edwin Whatsize's body.

Darren Whatsize, 46, of Greendale Road, Glen Parva, has been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court, on Thursday.

An elderly woman was in the property at the time but was not injured.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.