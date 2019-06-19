Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Banks makes wonder save to deny Pele at 1970 World Cup

Contracts signed by England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks have sold for almost £9,000.

The Sheffield-born stopper, who played for Leicester City and Stoke City, died aged 81 in February.

Banks, regarded as one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, was best known for his wonder save from Pele during the 1970 World Cup against Brazil.

Documents from when he played for the Foxes and The Potters were expected to fetch £5,000 at the auction.

Image copyright PA Image caption Banks is regarded as one of the world's greatest goalkeepers

Image copyright Richard Winterton Auctioneers Image caption The contract was signed by Leicester City's secretary Edward Plumley

Banks' Leicester City contract, that he signed with club secretary Edward Plumley in their League Cup winning year of 1964, sold for £5,600.

It ran until June 1966, ahead of the World Cup, in which he and the rest of the England team were victorious against West Germany.

He was later sold to Stoke City for £50,000, and two contracts from 1970 and 1971, during which the England keeper's wages rose from £60 to £100, sold for £3,300.

The items went under the hammer at the Lichfield Auction Centre and were sold to a private buyer in the Midlands.

Image copyright Richard Winterton Auctioneers Image caption The three contracts from Banks' time at Leicester and Stoke sold

