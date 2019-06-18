Image caption Mr Mohamed remains in a serious condition after he was hit by a car near the Masjid At-Taqwa in May

The brother of a man seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run near a mosque has asked for help to find the driver.

Mazoomy Mohamed, who is in his 40s, was knocked down as he left the Masjid At-Taqwa in Humberstone Road, Leicester, at about 01:00 BST on 30 May.

His 15-year-old son was also hit but suffered minor injuries to his feet.

Mr Mohamed, a father-of-four is still in hospital having undergone six life-saving operations and is preparing for a seventh, his brother said.

"My brother's life will never be the same again due to the life-threatening injuries he sustained," said Manaz Mohamed.

"His children's lives and the family life will be permanently affected. His children want their father back home."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Manaz Mohamed asked for anyone with a small amount of information to come forward

A woman, aged 21, and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but have since been released under investigation.

Mr Mohamed appealed for members of the public to help police "find the person who ruined my lovely family's life".

The mosque said Mazoomy Mohamed had been hit by a car after leaving Taraweeh - prayers made during the month of Ramadan.

Leicestershire Police said they do not believe the vehicle, a three-door blue Seat Leon Cupra, was "deliberately driven at the pedestrians" but failed to stop after the crash.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The driver was caught on CCTV before the crash speeding past two women

Detectives said the accident is not being treated as terrorist-related and asked people not to speculate about the circumstances.

Det Con Michael Archer said: "We do believe there are people out there who have information which could help us. If this is you, we urge you to come forward."

Image caption Mr Mohamed had just left the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan when he was struck

