Image copyright Leicestershire RPU Image caption Police had to use the opposite carriageway to release trapped vehicles

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash which closed a main road in Leicestershire.

Both carriageways of the A42 were shut between junctions 13 and 14 after the incident, which also involved a lorry.

The crash happened at about 04:15 BST and other traffic was trapped for more than two hours.

The northbound carriageway was reopened just before 08:00 but the southbound, where the crash happened, did not open until just before 11:00.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Traffic for East Midlands Airport and the Download festival was affected with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.