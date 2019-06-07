Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Hannah Cobley left the newborn wrapped in plastic bags on farmland

A woman who murdered her newborn baby by forcing an object down her throat before leaving her to die has been jailed for life.

Hannah Cobley, 29, left the child wrapped in plastic bags in an overgrown area of the Leicestershire farm where she lived with her parents.

A post-mortem examination revealed the baby suffered three skull fractures and survived for two hours before dying.

Cobley was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to serve a minimum of 18 years.

