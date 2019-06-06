Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Cobley denied murder, claiming the baby was stillborn

A woman who silenced her newborn baby by forcing something down her throat before wrapping her in plastic bags and leaving her to die, has been found guilty of her murder.

Hannah Cobley, 29, left the child in an overgrown area at the Leicestershire farm where she lived with her parents.

She later searched the internet to find out how long a newborn could "survive without being fed", her trial heard.

The jury at Leicester Crown Court took two hours to reach a verdict.

The 29-year-old, whose father owns a transport business and also keeps livestock on the farm in Stoney Stanton, denied murdering the child in the early hours of 26 April 2017.

Post-mortem examinations revealed the baby had suffered three skull fractures and survived her injuries for two hours before dying, the court had heard.

Justice Susan Carr told the jurors it had been "a very distressing case on many levels" and excused them from further jury service for the next 10 years.

Cobley is due to be sentenced on Friday.

