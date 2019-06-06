Image caption Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson had been interviewed by the force's professional standards department the same day he died

A senior detective interviewed over a fraud allegation died suddenly later that same day, a police force has said.

Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson died on Monday near Syston in Leicestershire. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by British Transport Police.

Leicestershire Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Ch Insp Widdowson's death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force said: "Earlier in the day, he had been interviewed by officers in connection with a fraud allegation that had been made against him by a member of the public.

"The investigation into that allegation was being led by the force's Professional Standards Department."

Officers said his family had asked for privacy at this "terrible time".

