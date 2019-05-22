Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a flat in St Peters Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead in a flat.

The man's body was found in the property in St Peters Road, Leicester, on Friday and police said following a post-mortem examination his death was declared suspicious.

A 52-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder in Prebend Gardens earlier.

Police said he remained in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Det Insp Mark Sinski said: "I am asking anyone who was in or around St Peters Road on Friday - and who noticed anything unusual or untoward - to come forward."

He said the flat was close to the junction with Avon Street and asked anyone who was driving in the area to get in touch.

