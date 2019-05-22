Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Michael Green told an operator "I feel like I'm going numb."

A family say they want answers over the death of a grandfather who made two 999 calls but was still told to wait by the ambulance service.

Michael Green, 74, became trapped between a chair and table at his home in Leicester in September.

Relatives say despite his distressed state it took crews nearly 90 minutes to respond, by which time he was dead.

Ambulance bosses said the calls were correctly handled but Mr Green's family said they will go to the ombudsman.

Mr Green, who had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and pancreatitis, had somehow became wedged with his neck against a table.

In recordings released to the family by East Midlands Ambulance Service, Mr Green is already groaning with pain in the first call.

When told an ambulance may take four hours, he responds: "Oh, dear, the trouble is me neck's going dead with being stuck on the chair, I think I need somebody quick."

He told the handler in that call he had already been stuck for about five hours.

Image caption Julie Green (right) said her father was clearly stressed at the time of the call

In a second call, 40 minutes later, he tells a different operator: "I feel like I'm going numb.

"I've changed now, I'm not right, I'm passing out."

An ambulance arrived nearly an hour-and-a-half after the first call. They found Mr Green unconscious and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

His call had been classified as category three - urgent but not an emergency or life threatening.

His daughter Julie Green said: "It's very distressing to hear those calls. He was a strong character, I didn't expect him to die and really I want answers.

"He was clearly stressed, he was trapped and the bottom line is I've lost my dad and it's hard to move on."

A spokesman for EMAS said they were saddened by Mr Green's death but, with the information they had at the time, the call was categorised correctly.

