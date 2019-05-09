Oadby bank robbery: Masked raiders smash 4x4 into Santander
Four masked bank robbers armed with baseball bats have stolen cash from a deposit machine after driving a 4x4 through the front window of a branch.
The robbery took place at Santander in Oadby, Leicestershire, at about 08:42 BST, police said.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle being reversed into the building and men in balaclavas leaping out and going inside.
Bank staff were in work at the time but no injuries have been reported.
